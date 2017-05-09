It’s rehoming week at the SSPCA

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging animal lovers in Ayrshire consider giving a rescue pet a second chance at happiness.

Staff at the charity’s Ayrshire and South West Scotland Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Mainholm are hoping to find new homes for the dogs, cats, rabbits, small furries and other pets in their care this Rehoming Week, which runs from 8-14 May.

There’s also a well-handled cornsnake, Joey, who has been in the centre for a staggering 453 days.

Centre Manager Marion Hainey said, “Last year our centre found wonderful new homes for over 200 pets but there’s always more we can do to raise awareness of the number of rescue animals in our care and that’s what Rehoming Week is all about.

“Rehoming Week is an opportunity for us to shout about the benefits of rehoming a rescue pet and to remind people that rescue pets make great pets!

“Many of the animals at our centre were rescued from lives of abuse or neglect and some were even discarded like rubbish when their owners decided they no longer wanted to look after them.

“It’s heartbreaking to think about but locals can help by giving one of these pets a second chance or spreading the word about our centre to friends and family.

The Scottish SPCA’s Ayrshire and South West Scotland Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Monday. Potential owners can also contact the centre by calling 03000 999 999 or visit the rehoming section on the Scottish SPCA website here: www.scottishspca.org/rehome/.

Marion added: “Joey arrived in our care a staggering 453 days ago making him the longest resident at our centre. He’s a well-handled cornsnake who is looking for a home with an experienced owner who has the knowledge to look after him. We would love to find him a new home soon with someone who has a keen interest in reptiles.”

“Though they don’t play fetch or come when you call their name, cornsnakes are great pets for any reptile lover and Joey is friendly and is easy to handle.

“His owner will need to be dedicated and have the time and commitment to ensure he continues to be a happy and healthy snake.”

Anyone who can offer Joey the home he deserves should contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Ayr on 03000 999 999.

marion said: “Because we never put healthy animals to sleep, we are regularly operating at full capacity so the sooner we can find our animals new homes the better as this frees up a space for another pet in need.

“While we’d love to hear from anyone interested in offering one of our rescue pets a fresh start, we must stress that no one should ever make an impulse decision to rehome an animal.

“A pet is a long-term commitment and potential owners must have the time, commitment and resources available to provide for their needs, including paying for any vet bills required.

“Anyone thinking of taking on a pet is more than welcome to come along to our centre to discuss rehoming and meet some of our fantastic animals for themselves.”