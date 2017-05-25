Jousting for the Maybole 500

This year, Maybole’s traditional Gala Day is being extended to a Gala Week.

Gardenrose Primary pupils with King and Queen Liam Grant and Abi Baillie

Celebrations will start at Glebe Park this coming Sunday, June 4 with a “Picnic in the Park” from 1.30pm.

Everyone is invited to bring their own food and spend the afternoon enjoying the free entertainment being provided by the project.

Highlight of the event will be a display of jousting and horse stunts by Les Amis d’Onno - the official Jousting team of Historic Scotland, who appear at the “Spectacular Jousting” at Linlithgow Palace each year.

Speaking on behalf of Maybole Community Council, the organisers of the Maybole 500 project, Peter Mason said, “We’re confident that people from near and far will come to the Glebe to see Les Amis d’Onno.

“These are world-class performers and we’re pleased to be able to let local people experience their show, free of charge. The afternoon will be fun for all the family and – even though fun is the main point of the event – we’ll make sure that people also get the chance to think about Maybole’s rich history and heritage and to comment on how we can make use of that heritage to relaunch the town as the Capital of Carrick.”

As well as jousting there will be music, a bouncy castle, chair swings, candy floss, and a bar.

Other activities during the week include a Scavenger Hunt on Tuesday, June 6. This will set off from the Town Hall starting at 6pm and groups will leave on foot every five minutes and will follow clues which will take them to historic places in Maybole.

On the evening of Thursday, June 8, quizmaster Gavin Hamilton will host a Gala Quiz in The Speakers from 8pm and all teams are welcome to take part.

The Maybole 500 Gala Week will continue on Friday, June 9 with the Summer Concert organised by Carrick Academy with support from local Primary Schools. The show, starting at 7pm in Maybole Town Hall, features a musical tour through parts of local history followed by a performance of the “Little Shop of Horrors”. Tickets are available for the show now priced at £5 per adult with children under 5 going free and all proceeds going to the Academy for future events.

Saturday, June 10 is Maybole’s Gala day and this year’s event will be supplemented by a costumed pageant through the town and by extra attractions at the Glebe during the day. These will include a classic car show, bouncy castles, ice cream, fortune tellers, bar, display of vintage lorries and tractors, shows, owl magic, Love bunny, pet show, pipe band, dancers, archery, etc.

The following day, June 11 will have an Ecumenical Ceremony at the historic Crossraguel Abbey at 3pm followed by entertainment at the Town Hall.

Meanwhile, demand has been high for drama workshops that have been arranged by Maybole 500 for school children in the area. Dozens of youngsters will take part and the aim is for them to present the fruits of their efforts during the summer.