Ladies who lunch raised £17,000 for hospice

The new season for the “Ladies Lunch Club” starts on Wednesday 20th September at 12noon for lunch at 1pm. The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month from September 2017 in Western House Hotel in Ayr, above.

The club provides an opportunity to enjoy a lovely two course lunch, make new friends, listen to a variety of entertaining speakers and a chance to win some fantastic raffle prizes. The club invites new members to come along and join in a very informal, warm and friendly atmosphere.

Last year they raised £17,000 which is used to buy specialist equipment to enhance patient care in the hospice. For more information contact 01292 288488 or email; community@ayrshirehospice.org