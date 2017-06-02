Maybole 500 celebrations underway

Maybole 500 (M500) have kick started their celebrations this week with some fantastic free events for everyone to enjoy.

However, there are also a lot more ways to get involved with the project.

The M500 Youth Media project is one element of the project that is ramping up with four sessions a week currently taking place! This is allowing local young people to take part in Filmmaking and Drama workshops and allowing them to learn about Maybole’s past whilst learning new and exciting skills.

Through these workshops, parts of the Maybole historical timeline are being brought to life and recorded to create a long lasting resource to commemorate 500 years of the town’s past.

The video clips and images, published on the project’s Facebook page, demonstrate a wealth of local talent and the skills that are being developed. The final production will be premiered in August.

An important part of the legacy of the project is passing on heritage and to involve young people in the future of North Carrick through the creation of a youth forum.

Last Friday, May 26, saw the launch of the Maybole and North Carrick Youth Forum with a BBQ at the incubator in the High Street. Glasgow based designers, Icecream Architecture & Community Engagement, along with the M500 team, will assist and support the youth forum with advice and resources to get started and help make their ideas happen.

The current members of the forum attended the Picnic in the Park event on Sunday, June 4 to promote the youth forum and will be at other events during the M500 Gala Week for anyone who would like to get involved or find out more information or you can email Sarah Diver at sarahd@icecreamarchitecture.com.

At the end of the 18th Century and into the 19th Century, most people in Maybole had given up farming and many had gone into the weaving trade. The project has set up a series of weaving workshops which will culminate in a wall hanging to celebrate 500 years since Maybole became a burgh of Barony.

The wall hanging will be displayed at the M500 project exhibition in August and then be hung in Maybole Town Hall. The first workshop took place on Saturday, May 27 and everyone who took part is looking forward to being involved in further weaving courses/workshops.

The next workshops are taking place on Wednesday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 20 with further workshops in July and August.

If you are interested in getting involved in these workshops you can contact Janet Renouf-Miller at mail@createwithfibre.co.uk; or Stuart Lindsay at Stuart.lindsay1@btopenworld.com

The M500 Gala Week runs to June 11 with some more great events taking place and you can find more info. at www.facebook.com/maybole500.