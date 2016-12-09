Festival should get bigger say visitors

Girvan Traditional Folk Festival held a survey of festival-goers this year with better publicity, better maps and signage to venues and more sessions and concerts top of the wish list of respondents.

There were a total of 67 people surveyed.

Comments included the need to publicise the festival better to a wider audience.

Four people said the festival “needs more publicity” while one visitor said, “Just happened to be visiting Girvan for weekend – didn’t know Festival was on till we got here”.

Make it easier for people to find their way around was another popular comment with many saying the festival should provide a basic map of venues, etc and improve signage within the town during the festival.

There were also comments that the festival should increase in scale and put on more concerts and sessions perhaps in surrounding villages.