This weekend’s Girvan Traditional Folk Festival full programme.

Concerts - Sessions - Open Stage - Competitions - Workshops - Children’s Events.

Friday 28th April:

8.00 pm Opening Concert with Sylvia Barnes and Sandy Stanage, Susana Tornero and Steve Turner. Westcliffe Hotel

Evening - from 8.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with The Friels and Haggerdash The Vaults

Evening - from 8.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with Failte and Oakum Row Bevy’s Bar a.k.a. Anchor Bar

10.00 pm Late singaround: A sang frae a’body and turns frae Kathy Hobkirk, Francy Devine, Chris Miles and Gary Matthews, Rosie Lindsay and Adam McCulloch Catholic Hall

Saturday 29th April

Time Event Venue

11.00 am Songwriting and Traditional Singing Competitions Westcliffe Hotel

11.00 am -12.30 pm Piano Accompaniment workshop - Rosie Lindsay. Some instruments available Catholic Hall

11.30 am - 12.30 pm Children’s Singing workshop - Susie Kelly The Town House

12.00 pm – 1.30 pm Beginners Fiddle workshop - Rebecca Brown. A wee tempter to get you to go to a class and get playing. Carrick Buildings

12.00 pm – 1.30 pm English Concertina workshop - Steve Turner. Accompaniment for song . or find your way to an easy tune for beginners. Carrick Buildings

12.00 pm - 1.30 pm Bouzouki workshop - Gavin Clark. Accompanying traditional tunes . Carrick Buildings

12.00 pm - 1.30 pm Whistle / Banjo workshop - Sean Thomson. Beginners hints on either instrument depending on demand. Carrick Buildings

12.30 pm Susana Tornero - Stories and Songs in the Catalan Tradition The Town House

1.00 pm - 4.00 pm Circus skills workshop - Trapeze Entertainment Catholic Hall

1.30 pm - 3.00 pm Guitar workshop - Hajime Takahashi. Hints for good accompaniment. Carrick Buildings

1.30 pm - 3.00 pm Bodhran workshop - Eamonn Nugent. Get started on the instrument and how to avoid annoying other players in a session . Carrick Buildings

1.30 pm - 3.00 pm Flute workshop - Anna Friel. Some hints on Irish style or basics for beginners. Depending on demand Carrick Buildings

1.30 pm - 3.00 pm Irish Fiddle workshop - Clare Friel. Learn a jig or a reel and hints on Irish bowing style. Carrick Buildings

2.00 pm The Quiet Singaround, Susana Tornero, Steve Turner, Susie Kelly and Francy Devine The Town House

2.00 pm Bobby Robb Tribute Concert with Maggie Miller, Pat Lappin, Kathy Hobkirk , Haggerdash and Heather Heywood. (part funded by Glasgow TMSA) Queens Hotel

2.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with The Scotia Band , Chris Miles and Gary Matthews. The Vaults

2.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with McGill & Co. Bevy’s /the Anchor Bar

2.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with Failte. Flynn’s Boatyard

4.00 pm - 6.00 pm Drama workshop - Martin Dempsey will develop an improvised dramatic presentation of a traditional folk tale. This workshop is aimed at 10/15 year old’s and organised in conjunction with the Ayr Gaiety Theatre The Town House

7.30 pm Evening Celebrity Concert with Oakum Row ,Sylvia Barnes and Sandy Stanage, and The Friel Sisters with Hajime Takahashi and Eamonn Nugent . Girvan Academy

Concert Funded by Foundation Scotland from the Falck Renewables Assel Valley Community Fund

8.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with McGill &Co The Vaults

8.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with Failte Westcliffe Hotel

8.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with Haggerdash. Bevy’s / Anchor Bar

11.00 pm Late Night Extra - Chris Miles and Gary Matthews, Carol Anderson and Rosie Lindsay, Kathy Hobkirk , Francy Devine and the Tattiehowkers Ceilidh Band. Catholic Hall

Sunday 30th April:

Time Event Venue

11.00 am Story Telling and Verse Recitation competitions Westcliffe Hotel

12.00 pm - 1.30 pm Traditional Singing workshop - Kathy Hobkirk and Maggie Macrae. A discussion about how and why we sing traditional songs. Carrick Buildings

12.00 pm - 1.30 pm Scots Fiddle workshop - Carol Anderson. Hints on style through learning one Scottish fiddle tune. Carrick Buildings

12.00 pm - 1.30 pm Mandolin workshop - George Butterworth. George will get you playing new tunes and encourage beginners. Carrick Buildings

1.30 pm - 3.00 pm The Story of the Red Flag and other political songs workshop - Francy Devine. Carrick Buildings

1.30 pm to 3.00 pm Family Ceilidh with Trapeze Entertainment, Susie Kelly, Maggie Macrae Catholic Hall

2.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with Failte. The Vaults

2.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with The Scotia Band . Bevy’s/ Anchor Bar

2.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with Haggerdash Flynn’s Boatyard

3.30 pm Open Stage Westcliffe Hotel

4.00 pm Folk Group competition Westcliffe Hotel

7.30 pm Farewell Concert with Sylvia Barnes and Sandy Stanage , Failte, Chris Miles and Gary Matthews, Carol Anderson and Rosie Lindsay, Haggerdash. Catholic Hall

8.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with Oakum Row The Vaults

8.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with Barstools Westcliffe Hotel

8.00 pm The William Grant Sessions: Session with The Tattiehowkers Bevy’s/ Anchor Bar

10.30 pm Farewell session: Final Session with the weekend guests. Catholic Hall