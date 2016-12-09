Pop up ensemble in Carrick

Two Baroque concerts have been held in aid of the Carrick Centre, on 29th October and 26th November 2016 These were a great success, and have raised over £600 for the work of the centre. Staging baroque music is most likely a first for Maybole, unless it was played at Maybole Castle 200 - 300 years ago! The programme centred around JS Bach’s evergreen Brandenburg Concertos, and the concerts ended with Corelli’s sparkling Christmas Concerto.

The Carrick Ensemble is a pop-up group, set up by Robert De Mey and Paul Woods. Soloists were Gilmour MacLeod on Harpischord, Elaine Hawthorn on flute; Emma Baird, Sean Morrison and Thomas Davies (violin), and Lynne Hope and Isla Cameron (recorder).