South Ayrshire students set up new record label

A record label has been set up to give Ayrshire musicians an opportunity to record and release original music.

Sun Turtle Records has been created as part of the practical entrepreneurship unit of Ayrshire College’s HNC Sound Production course. A PR and Events company, High Tide PR, has also been launched to support new Ayrshire artists.

Lecturers David McAulay and Murray Baxter developed the idea and have allocated roles to each student on the course, covering everything from talent scouting to marketing. The students have held weekly meetings and are now in a position where they are ready to release their debut single, ‘Survivors’ by Sound Production student Shanna Hodge. The single will be released on limited edition 7” vinyl as well as across all digital platforms.

Shanna will perform at a launch night booked by High Tide at Bakers NiteClub in Kilmarnock on Thursday 1 June. Her performance will be followed by an official after party featuring a DJ set by Stefan.

Shanna said “It’s been great so far, it’s exciting to be getting my music out there and to receive such positive feedback!”

Murray Baxter, lecturer at Ayrshire College, said “It’s been really exciting and inspiring, working with the students who are working extremely hard to make this a success. The response has been great so far and long may it continue.”