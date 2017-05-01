Sun shines on Girvan’s 43rd Folk festival

Girvan’s 43rd traditional folk festival saw venues across the town busy with concerts, sessions, workshops and events throughout the weekend.

There was the added bonus of some summer sun on Sunday which brought the crowds out.

The William Grants session on Friday in the Vaults.

The festival started on Friday night with the opening concert at the Westcliffe Hotel which saw competitions and concerts throughout the weekend.

The Saturday night concert, which was switched to the Catholic Hall from the Academy Theatre, saw Oakum Row, Sylvia Barnes and Sandy Stanage and The Friel Sisters perform.

Maggie Miller, Pat Lappin, Kathy Hobkirk, Haggerdash and Heather Heywood performed at the Bobby Robb tribute concert at the Queens Hotel on Saturday.

There were fiddle, guitar and singing workshops at the Carrick Buildings and the Town House with the William Grant sessions taking place at The Vaults, Bevy’s Bar, Flynn’s Boatyard, the Queen’s Hotel and the Westcliffe Hotel.

The William Grants session on Friday in the Vaults featured The Friels and Haggerdash.

Girvan’s Community Garden was also busy on Saturday and Sunday with family fun days.

The circus skills workshop.

There were lots of fun events at the Community Garden throughout the weekend including bands and magicians, picture.

the William Grants session on Firday at Bevy's Bar featured Oakum Row and Failte.