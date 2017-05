Nestle are fundraising for MacMillan Cancer Support with a bingo night at 7.30pm on friday, June 2 in Girvan Community Centre.

Tickets are £1.50 including refreshments and are available from Emma on 07810203621, Jenna on 07900985504 or Maggie’s fruit and Veg in Girvan.

Prizes include a Nestle Dolce Gusto coffee machine, a £30 Marks and Spencers voucher, wines and spirits and Nestle hampers.