Parklife event set to celebrate success

People from across South Ayrshire are being invited to celebrate the success of a regeneration project that’s currently breathing new life into Belleisle Park at a special event later this month.

‘Belleisle Parklife’ on Saturday 22 July celebrates the Council and Heritage Lottery Fund project, which is being run in partnership with Friends of Belleisle and Belleisle Conservatory Ltd. It has now reached the halfway mark.

With its history dating back to the 18th century, a comprehensive £3.7million programme to restore Belleisle Estate got underway in 2014, after the project secured a £1.9million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. With the project having now reached a major milestone, a celebration is being planned to mark the progress to date.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Sustainability and the Environment said the change was plain to see, “Belleisle remains a popular destination with visitors to the park increasing by 100% to 200,000 a year since 2014.

“With much already achieved, we’re still working hard with our partners to make sure the project is delivered in full. The next major project will see the old stables site being brought back to life as a visitor hub that will act as an anchor spot for everyone who comes here.

“The community day is being held to celebrate the fantastic progress that’s been made already, which underlines our commitment to improve the environment for community benefit, something that will continue in the years ahead.”

To mark the occasion a free ‘Belleisle Parklife’ event will be held on Saturday 22 July between 1-5pm, where the community is being invited to come along and see the progress for themselves. Activities include crafts, archery, and a range of activities for children.

Highlights so far:

Belleisle Conservatory restored (in partnership with Belleisle Conservatory Ltd)

Stonework for Walled Garden restored

Walled Garden rockery refurbished

Two new Rangers appointed to increase events and activities

New children’s play area open

New tree and shrub planting including 35,000 native bluebells and more than 1,000 plugs of wildflowers planted

Network of footpaths being refurbished throughout estate

Working with SRUC and Ayrshire Colleges to provide an educational resource