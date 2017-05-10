Push the boat out in Stranraer

Stranraer Water Sports Association and Loch Ryan Sailing Club are running an event at the Harbour Master Office this Saturday as part of the National RYA Push The Boat Out Event.

Members of the public can come down and try out Sailing, Kayak, Paddle Board, Skiff Rowing and also meet members of the Diving and Open Water Swimming group. This will be the second year of the event and last year 86 people tried out the various sports. Anyone under the age of 18 will need an adult to give parental or guardian permission.

Morag Rowley (Commodore of LRSC) and David Davies (Chairman of SWSA) both said how excited they were to get more people out on the water and find out about all the water sports you can take part in the area.