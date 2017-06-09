Raising the flag on Armed Forces Day in Ayr

There are hopes for a big turnout for South Ayrshire’s annual Armed Forces Day. The Council will be raising a flag at a community event on Saturday 17 June, ahead of the annual celebrations on Low Green.

Armed Forces Day is a national campaign which takes place across the country, highlighting ceremonies and events which raise public awareness of the work the armed forces carry out both at home and abroad.

The flag-raising ceremony takes place near the Armed Forces Day arena on Low Green. It will be attended by members of the armed services, as well as cadets, and is a chance to remember sacrifices past and present and to recognise their hard work delivering aid and supporting people across the world.

Provost of South Ayrshire, Helen Moonie, said, “At a time when security is high on the national agenda this is a timely moment to reflect on the role our armed forces play in operations both at home and abroad.

“I hope that people of all race, faith, and political persuasions come together to mark the moment where we will pause to highlight our common ground and shared values.

“The ceremony comes ahead of the Holy Fair Armed Forces Day on Low Green which gives people the chance to meet with acting service men and women to hear about their frontline duties first-hand.”

The Armed Forces flag raising ceremony takes place on Saturday 17 June, near the special arena on Low Green, with guests assembling at the flagpole at 12:30pm ahead of the ceremony at approximately 12.40pm.

The ceremony takes place ahead of The Holy Fair Armed Forces Day between 1-4pm on Low Green between 1-4pm. This family event includes stalls, funfair, dog show of the Holy Fair, to the many attractions from the Armed Forces giving displays, advice, displays of equipment and vehicles. Also on the day is the annual Pipes in the Park event, a competition attracting numerous Pipe Bands competing for various awards.