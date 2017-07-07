Scottish Opera role for Girvan mezzo-soprano

Girvan’s International Mezzo-soprano Linda Finnie, is delighted to have been invited to understudy the role of Filipyevna in Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin for Scottish Opera’s 2018 production.

Linda, the recipient of two of the most coveted vocal awards, the Kathleen Ferrier Memorial Award and the Kathleen Ferrier Prize, was awarded a John Noble Bursary from Scottish Opera whilst a student at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama - now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Linda is very much looking forward to learning this new role, and extending her Russianrepertoire which includes the role of Madame Larina Eugene Onegin from Tchaikovsky in which she made her debut at the Royal Opera House in London’s Covent Garden.

This Autumn, Linda will return to sing with the Tonbridge Philharmonic Society in a performance of Elgar “Dream of Gerontious“ conducted by Matthew Willis, in the beautiful Tonbridge School Chapel, and to Historic Grayfriars Church in Edinburgh, for a performance of Wagner Wesendonk Leider, with the Edinburgh Symphony Orchestra conducted by Gerry Doherty.

Recently, Linda accompanied by distinguished conductor John Gibbons - piano, recorded a 2017/2018 Promotional CD, at the University of Surrey, a programme of Chanson, Lieder and Arias sung in French, German, Italian, Russian and English, by composers Chausson, Mahler, Mendelssohn, Prokofiev, Ravel, Verdi and Wagner.