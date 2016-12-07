Scouts’ Christmas card deliveries

The 7th Ayrshire Scout Group is carrying out its annual Christmas card delivery in Maybole again this year.

The cost is only 30p per card and posting boxes are available at the Rent Office, the Health Centre, and Culzean Stores.

Any parents or friends who can help with sorting the mail and providing supervision is asked to contact Len and Jackie Boughen on 01655 882683.

Sorting will be from 7pm on Friday, December 9 and Saturday 10 and also the following weekend December 16/17.

The group is grateful for all the help it gets and is aware that those who help them have their own festive season preparations as well.

The last collection date from all boxes this year is prior to closing time on Friday, December 16 with the last delivery Sunday, December 18. The group asks that cards are posted as early as possible to avoid disappointment.