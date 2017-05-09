Scouts hosting auction at Ballantrae

On Saturday 20 May the Ballantrae Scout Group (2nd Ayrshire Beavers, Cubs and Scouts), pictured above gorge walking, will be running an Auction as their major fundraising event this year. The auction is now an established annual event in the village calendar following successful auctions in 2015 and 2016. This year their target is £1000. Viewing is from 1pm with the auction commencing at 2pm. Entry £1, with accompanied children free.

If you would like to support the Ballantrae Scout Group by donating something (no furniture or electrical goods please), contact Andy McAlpine on 07920517700.

Andy McAlpine, Group Chairman of the Ballantrae Scout Group said: “As a Group we are doing well with very active Beavers, Cubs and Scout sections.

“But it costs money to provide the kind of exciting indoor and outdoor programme our youngsters are asking for. We were successful in securing some financial support at the recent “South Carrick Decides” event with a grant that will help us finance our ambitious Summer Adventure Camp in Aberdeen, and the youngsters have been working hard doing their own fundraising.

“Although each youngster pays a subscription to be a member of the Group we have to finance our other badge work and indoor and outdoor programmes for the rest of the year. What we raise at the auction helps us to do that.”

“Last year’s auction was very successful and great fun. While a lot of it was down to the skill of our auctioneer Dr Tom Smith, a former local GP and author who wrings the last pound out of the audience, and our friends Lynne and Brian McIlwraith who help with the detailed organisation, we depend on the generosity of the people who donate items for sale and the audience who turn up on the day.”