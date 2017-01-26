Shirley launches Girvan sport past and present exhibition

Shirley McBride is holding a coffee and blether session on Saturday, January 28 at 1.30pm in the McKechnie Institute in Girvan to launch her latest exhibition - Girvan Sport Past & Present.

Visitors can also have a look in the upstairs gallery where there will be the Biff Smith collection of paintings and these too will prove popular.

Shirley said: “I have been archiving Carrick Gazettes all of last year and this exhibition will showcase the spectrum of sports that the paper has covered over the years from 1972 till 2011.

“A lot of the images were taken by John McEwen. I also have images on display from collections given to me by fellow Girvanites over the years.”

The exhibition can be visited on all the normal McKechnie opening times except Wednesday afternoons and will run until mid-April this year.