Something special from folk trio

Girvan folk club welcomes a trio of must see musicians to the club on Friday 21st April.

Brian Connolly hails from Belfast and is a founder member of internationally renowned Irish folk group, Craobh Rua one of the most in demand Irish bands in Britain and Europe. Brian is an excellent and innovative player of Irish banjo and has spent many years playing concerts across Europe and the USA.

Uillean piper Wattie Lees spent his formative years in Stranraer where he played the highland pipes with the local Stranraer & District pipe band.

Throughout the 1980s and 90s he performed with the bands Broadstone and Quadrille and became a weel kent face at folk festivals and clubs throughout Scotland.

Tom Smith is a world class mandolin player and gifted singer who spent many years touring Britain and Europe playing Scottish and Irish music with a number of folk ensembles including Irish band Shegui and with Wattie in Quadrille. On the rare occasions when they come together they provide something truly special.

The concert starts at 8.30pm in the Queens Hotel with tickets £8 available on the door and further info is available from Margaret or Beverley on 01465 71934 or go to www.girvanfolkclub.shutterfly.com