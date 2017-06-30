Special TV treat for Wimbledon fans

For the millions of people who enjoy watching tennis they will be delighted to know that the Championships played at Wimbledon will be starting on Monday.

The various matches will be covered live by BBC1 and BBC2 throughout the day. These will be presented by Sue Barker. Then every evening on BBC2 for an hour from eight thirty there will be a retrospective programme presented by Clare Balding called ‘Today at Wimbledon.’ Viewers will no doubt greatly enjoy the various singles and doubles contests throughout the season.

However on Sunday, before the new matches begin, there are two special programmes hosted by Sue Barker which will be looking at Wimbledon past. ‘Tennis: Wimbledon Review’ is screened onBBC2 on Sunday from five past eleven in the morning. It will be a look back to what happened on the courts last year and will include footage showing Andy Murray’s winning match against Milos Raonic and Serena Williams winning a seventh Wimbledon title.

Then on Sunday afternoon at five twenty there is a special programme called ‘Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon’. It is incredible to think that the BBC have been covering this event for the past ninety years. Sue goes all over the world in order to meet some of the tennis players of the past who have made a name for themselves as a result of their Wimbledon appearances. Contributors to the programme include Billie Jean King, Virginia Wade, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Sir. Andy Murray, Boris Becker, Roger Federer, Rod Laver, Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe. They will share their memories and explain how important Wimbledon was to their careers.