Strictly joins battle for viewers with X factor

Last week saw the new series of the X Factor begin with editions on Saturday and Sunday. However with the same line-up of Judges as last year, these first two shows seemed to me rather uninspiring.

This week sees the reappearance of its great rival – Strictly Come Dancing - at seven o’clock on Saturday on BBC1. While there is only an overlap of forty minutes, there is still a competitiveness between these two programmes. Last year Strictly did better overall than the X Factor. Will the fifteenth series of Strictly do equally as well?

This time around it is Strictly who has a new Judge – and a Head Judge at that. Shirley Ballas will be joining Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli to judge the dancing of fifteen new celebrities. This year’s competitors are Mollie King, Davood Ghadami, Ruth Langsford, Gemma Atkinson, Rev. Richard Coles, Joe McFadden, Simon Rimmer, Aston Merrygold, Susan Calman, Brian Conley, Charlotte Hawkins, Chizzy Akudolu, Jonnie Peacock, Debbie McGee and Alexandra Burke.

Any programme featuring celebrities doing something out of their comfort zone, will tend to be successful if the celebrities involved are people that the viewers can relate to or enjoy seeing. While this year they have got some interesting participants I don’t see anyone in this line-up who I automatically think – That’s an unusual choice!

The new series will be launched with a spectacular group number which includes all the celebrities and all the professional dancers. This programme will reveal which celebrity will be paired with which professional dancer. Also included in this week’s show will be last year’s winners Ore and Joanne performing a special dance number.

Ian K