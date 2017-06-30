Take a flight of fancy at your local library

Children across South Ayrshire are being asked to take up the ‘Heroes’ summer reading challenge.

Hundreds of young people are expected to visit local libraries in the school holidays, with the challenge running between Monday 26 June and Saturday 19 August.

Children taking part will be inspired to take a flight of fantasy with their favourite heroes from Guardians of the Galaxy to Wonder Woman as they are empowered to read any book they choose over the summer. The challenge is open to all children, but is specifically aimed at those aged 5-12.

The ‘Heroes’ themed programme is asking children to zoom down to their local library, have fun, borrow books and enter a ‘lucky dip’ to win some super prizes including hero gliders, stickers, notepads and much more. The annual event remains popular with around 550 people taking part in 2016.

This year, more than 30 Hero events are also taking place and they are all free: Hero Craft Sessions at libraries in South Ayrshire including Girvan and Maybole, create your own comic book at Alloway Library, two sessions with cartoonist Ronnie Russell at Troon, as well as Lego sessions at Ayr’s Carnegie and others. Places are limited and booking is essential for most events.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism and Leisure said that he was hoping for a big turnout, “With sessions taking place across South Ayrshire this super programme promises to deliver an exciting summer of fun for our young people.

“We’re committed to using our libraries to connect with children and to help them to grow, using ideas like the heroes theme to spark imaginations and encourage young people to learn in a stimulating environment.

“We’ll be looking to build momentum on the existing work we’re doing in this area in the months ahead, and I’d like to thank staff for all their help in making this engaging programme possible for families during the summer holidays.”