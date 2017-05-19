Tearoom proving a popular stop-off

Barr is one of Ayrshire’s prettiest villages and Ayrshire Housing is pleased to be supporting the village’s community shop.

Volunteers including Ayrshire Housing tenants have used a grant from the association to create a lovely tearoom at the front of the shop.

Ayrshire Housing tenant board member Kenny George said: “Ayrshire Housing looks to help community initiatives such as this. It’s great to see the work of so many villagers in developing this co-operatively run shop and tearoom. It very much complements the aims of the housing association as a community and tenant led organisation”.

The tearoom is a now a popular stop-off for touring cyclists with its outdoor seating. Each Tuesday, it holds a seniors’ get together over tea and coffee, and excellent home baking. It’s worth a visit for the scones, Victoria sponge, almond biscotti and other delights!