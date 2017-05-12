Tesco support Starlight Walk for Hospice

Tesco are kindly supporting the Ayrshire Hospice Starlight Walk on Saturday 20th May by donating water, fruit and snacks to give walkers an energy boost at rest stops along the route.

A wonderful donation which will certainly be gratefully received by all the participants on the night!

You can join in the fun with DJ Colin McArdle as he spins the decks and a warm up routine from the girls at Curves Ayr before setting out, at 10pm, to walk your chosen route around Ayr.

There are three routes to choose from - 4 miles, 9 miles and 13 miles and there will be lots of fun and entertainment to encourage you along the way!

You will receive a coloured t-shirt to wear on the walk as well as some complimentary fruit and snacks to keep you going.

At the finish enjoy a well-deserved bacon roll and wear your commemorative medal with pride!

To register or find out more about the event call the Ayrshire Hospice fundraising team on 01292 288488 or email events@ayrshirehospice.org or visit www.ayrshirehospice.org/how-you-can-help/fundraising/events/2017-starlight-walk/ Registration costs £20 for adults and £10 for children (under 16).

Pictured above are Tesco staff in Ayrshire promoting their Starlight Walk support campaign for the hospice.