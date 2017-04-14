The magic of Saturday night television

When Britain’s Got Talent first started it was fairly obvious that Simon Cowell seemed less than keen on magic acts.

However over the years he seemed to have warmed more to this form of entertainment, until last year a magician actually won the competition. However Richard Jones was not just a magician, he was also a Lance Corporal in the Army. His army connection featured prominently in his act. But what has happened to him since his win? A special programme this Saturday at 6pm on ITV will see Richard performing some military magic for the benefit of his colleagues.

There will also be an opportunity of finding out how his magical career is progressing alongside his military one.

This one off special has been many months in the making and it acts as a good introduction to the first episode of the eleventh season of Britain’s Got Talent which is on at 8pm. The Judging Panel (Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams) is the same as last year’s and Ant and Dec will also be bringing their good natured humour to the proceedings. Their mission is to find a suitable act for the Royal Variety Performance.

In between these two programmes is the first episode of the new series of the dating show Take Me Out. Alternatively on BBC1 at 7.20pm there is the first episode of the final series of Doctor Who with Peter Capaldi. The Doctor and his ‘butler’ Nardole (played by David Walliams’ former comedy co-star Matt Lucas) will be joined by a new companion Bill (Pearl Mackie). The three of them will be encountering, over twelve episodes, some new dangers and some old enemies.

Ian K