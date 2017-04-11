The Steamie returns for 30th anniversary

Neil Laidlaw and Jason Haigh Ellery are proud to announce additional performances of The Steamie when it returns to the Scottish stage in celebration of its 30th anniversary in 2017.

Opening in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday 6th September, 2017, the show will tour to His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, Dundee Rep, Ayr Gaiety on September 25, Eden Court Inverness, the Macrobert Arts Centre Stirling, King’s Theatre Glasgow and the King’s Theatre Edinburgh.

Due to demand extra performances have now been added in Dundee, Ayr, Stirling and Glasgow.

The Steamie is a Scottish theatrical classic; an ode to the hard working women of the 1950s and to a bygone Glasgow. The young Doreen envisions a new future, while Mrs Culfeathers looks back to the past - the play is a snapshot of a society, of a time and a cross section of strong women, all rolled into Roper’s hilarious comedy. As The Scotsman said in 2012, it is a “wonderful pattern of humour, pathos and laugh-out-loud comic set-pieces.”

The producers are delighted to announce that they will partner with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for this special gala performance.

A number of tickets will be sold through the RCS to raise funds for the institution in its 170th anniversary year. The Royal Conservatoire has consistently played a key part in creating a rich and successful theatre scene in Scotland over the last two centuries, and the producers are excited to join forces with them for the event to mark this incredible milestone.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “The Steamie remains a treasured part of Scotland’s theatrical heritage and with so many graduates involved, it’s only right for the Royal Conservatoire to celebrate this historic milestone in the same year our institution marks its 170th anniversary.”

The writer Tony Roper and producer Neil Laidlaw are both alumni of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.