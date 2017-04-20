Time to trust in Ballantrae

The Ballantrae Development Group and the Ballantrae Community Council are in the process of setting up a Ballantrae Trust.

The trust will take over and expand upon the work done over the last 6 years by the Development Group. All residents of Ballantrae will be eligible to join the Trust as Members and, if they wish, put themselves forward for election as a Board Member. People from outwith the village who wish to support the work of the Trust will be able to join as Associate members.Meetings have been organised in the Ballantrae Village Hall on Friday 21 April 7pm-8pm and 8pm-9pm and Saturday 22 April 10am-11am and 11am-12 noon to explain what is proposed and why, and to hear what people think the Trust should focus on.

These one hour meetings will be repeated four times, each consisting of a short presentation, a question-and-answer session, and an informal chat. Refreshments will be available.

Andy McAlpine, Secretary of the Ballantrae Development Group said: “There will be an opportunity to hear what is proposed and why we think this is necessary, consider the future priorities for the village, and express an interest in joining the Trust.

“Attending one of the meetings will put people under no obligation whatsoever, but we hope that as many people as possible will come along. If you have an interest in the future of Ballantrae. and have a view on issues such as sports and entertainment facilities, provision for young people and the future of the village hall, then please come along to find out more.”

