X-Factor’s Emily to appear at festival

The teenage Scottish singing sensation who took The X Factor by storm is to perform in front of the expected 17,000 crowd at this year’s Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday April 22.

Emily Middlemas finished in fourth place on the last series of the show after impressing judges with her amazing voice.

The 18 year-old will sing her special version of the Proclaimers’ classic 500 Miles which is sure to get Scotland’s biggest and richest raceday off to a rousing start.

Emily, looking forward to the big day, said : “I’m excited to perform at such a classic event and can’t wait to be a part of it’.

Ayr Racecourse Managing Director David Brown said : “The Coral Scottish Grand National is always a truly special occasion and I am sure Emily’s very distinctive voice will add to the occasion.”

Emily was mentored by Simon Cowell in The X Factor and was his last remaining contestant.

The Coral Scottish Grand National Saturday was a complete sell out in 2015 and 2016 and its expected this year will be the same.

Tickets are selling fast so to ensure your place at this occasion great event book in advance by calling 01292 264179.

Or go to http://www.scottishgrandnationalfestival.co.uk/ for more details.