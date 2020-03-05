£4.25millon spa restoration underway at Trump Turnberry

Trump Turnberry has marked another milestone in its major investment programme, as the resort’s renowned spa undergoes a £4.25million restoration.

The Spa has temporarily closed while significant improvements are made to provide exciting, contemporary new offerings within Turnberry House, the dedicated spa building within the resort.

The Spa will relaunch in late March 2020 with a selection of innovative new treatments and the revolutionary new ESPA modern alchemy experiences – one of only four locations in Scotland to feature this new ESPA offering. Turnberry’s links with ESPA run deep, as the resort launched the world’s very first ESPA Spa in 1991.

The restoration project will also see the renovation of the resort’s iconic infinity pool, which looks out to the Isle of Arran and Ailsa Craig, and the introduction of an infinity whirlpool which will help perfect a carefully curated spa journey. Guests can relax in dedicated spa hotel rooms within Turnberry House, providing a true sanctuary for those on a dedicated spa break.

A haven for those in search of an unforgettable retreat, Turnberry’s location on the Ayrshire coasts sets the scene for a captivating, rejuvenating spa break. Guests are set to enjoy a complete wellness journey upon checking in – from the welcome ritual to post-treatment relaxation.

Ralph Porciani, General Manager at Turnberry, said: “The restoration of our world-renowned Spa and the creation of a true wellness journey is the next exciting step in the overall investment in the resort.

“This latest stage of improvements to the resort represents positive growth at Turnberry, while continuing our reputation as one of Scotland’s most luxurious locations, offering guests something truly unique.

“Each element of The Spa has been carefully considered to offer the best possible experience for guests and we look forward to welcoming them to enjoy our fantastic new offering.”