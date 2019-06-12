Award for Glenapp Castle

Glenapp Castle at Ballantrae has won the Independent Hotel of the Year award at this year’s CIS Excellence Awards 2019.

The awards recognise, reward and celebrate the exceptionally high degrees of creativity, innovation and excellence in the Scottish hospitality, catering and tourism sectors’ and have become one of the most prestigious honours to win for operators all over the country.

Jill Chalmers, managing director, of Glenapp Castle, said; “I am absolutely delighted that Glenapp Castle has won such a prestigious award.

“It is fantastic to see that all of the team’s constant dedication and passion has paid off. I speak on behalf of everyone here at Glenapp Castle when I say we are honoured and feel very proud.

“From the restaurant, to the gardens and housekeeping, the hotel is made up of hardworking and determined teams who are true hospitality professionals. This prestigious award is judged upon many factors, such as ambience, guest satisfaction, facilities, ethical considerations and suitability, and so it is great to see that the hotel is firing in all cylinders.

“The restaurant team is passionate about providing an outstanding personal service – and sustainability is always at the forefront of their offering. The team prides itself on using local produce.

“All the restaurant’s fish and shellfish are line-caught, or hand-dived off Scotland’s west coast and the game comes from local Ayrshire estates; beef, lamb, and pork are farmed only 17 miles from the castle.”