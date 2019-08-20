Ayrshire businesses secure funding of £425K

Six Ayrshire-based businesses have successfully secured loan funding from Business Loans Scotland (BLS) which will help support their growth and expansion into new markets.

Providing business loans from £25,000 to £100,000, BLS help Scottish SMEs bridge the funding gap by giving businesses access to an invaluable new source of funding.

Fully funded through the Scottish Growth Scheme and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), BLS has currently invested in 20 Scottish SMEs with loan funding totalling over £1.3 million.

Among the 20 Scottish SMEs to secure loan funding are six Ayrshire-based companies, three of which received the maximum loan amount of £100,000. Access Plus Scotland, Birthsparks and CessCon Decom all plan to utilise their £100,000 loan respectively to aid with working capital and recruitment of new employees.

Other Ayrshire businesses to secure loan finance through BLS include manufacturers SD Wind Energy and S&C Engineering who both individually received a £50,000 loan with South Ayrshire dessert manufacturer, The Dessert Depot, securing a loan for £25,000 which will help Director, Frances Barron introduce new product lines.

Andrew Dickson, fund manager for Business Loans Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to have supported six Ayrshire SMEs to date and would encourage any other Ayrshire businesses who may be looking for access to finance to speak with us today to see how BLS can help.”