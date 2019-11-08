Ayrshire businesses talk tourism

Girvan Town Team hosted a brand new Visit Scotland initiative, ‘Ayrshire Talks Tourism’.

Local companies attended business surgeries, with opportunities to find out more about what Visit Scotland and South Ayrshire Council can do to support tourism business.

Presentations from Craig Lawless, Visit Scotland’s Industry Relationship Manager showed how local companies can get involved with Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Abigail Coia, Tourism Development for South Ayrshire Council provided useful information on a wide range of tourism-related matters.

For more information on support for your tourism business, contact BusinessCommunications@visitscotland.com.