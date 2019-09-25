Barrhill community to take ownership of the Trout Inn

Barrhill Development Trust has been given £135,000 from the Scottish Land Fund to buy the Trout Inn following the retirement of the current owner.

The purchase will allow this important village asset to remain open and to be developed for the local community and economy.

John Thomson, chair of Barrhill Development Trust said: “I am delighted that Barrhill Development Trust has been successful in securing funding from the Scottish Land Fund for the purchase of our village pub, the Trout Inn.

“Although Barrhill is a small village, we have a very proactive community, who wish to see our local area flourish.

“We will refurbish The Trout Inn and provide an offering of good quality, locally-sourced food and drink, in addition to entertainment, music and social events; welcoming local people and visitors alike, to Barrhill.

“Our long-term plans will also see the delivery of catering and hospitality workshops and training opportunities for local people, using refurbished facilities in the pub.

“Funding from the Scottish Land Fund is instrumental in bringing our project to fruition and we are excited for this new project to begin.”

Barrhill Development Trust is one of ten community ownership projects which have shared in £2,819,430 from the Scottish Land fund.

Minister, Cabinet Secretary for Land Reform Roseanna Cunningham said of the grant: “This funding will enable ordinary communities across Scotland to achieve extraordinary things.

“By taking ownership of these assets communities will open up opportunities for a whole range of projects and activities.

“My best wishes go to each of the groups, who have all worked hard to secure the Scottish Land Fund grants being awarded.”