Country Hotel of the Year award for Malin Court

Staff from the Malin Court Hotel are celebrating after winning a top accolade at this year’s Hotel Awards Scotland.

The competition was fierce but Malin Court Hotel won the Country Hotel of the Year category and took the trophy home.

David Jack, general manager, collected the award however he was keen to praise all the staff at the hotel.

He said: “This award is recognition of all the staff who have worked so hard at Malin Court over the last year.

“We are extremely lucky to have so many people who are focussed on looking after guests and I am delighted that their efforts have been recognised.”

The awards acknowledged the true value of hotels that lie within the heart of our local communities in Scotland and recognised the importance of hotels, how they help drive tourism by offering visitors exceptional hospitality and a unique Scottish experience.

The Hotel Awards Scotland recognised all hotels, guest houses, B&B’s and more: from independently owned local businesses, to chain hotels who have made their mark on Scotland and beyond.

The awards look to give a platform to these hotels from which to voice their admiration and loyalty to the hotel of choice.

The awards were hosted by the author and presenter, Josie Smith who announced the winners of each category on the night.

She welcomed on stage the finalists of each category who go above and beyond for the hospitality sector and provide guests with an unforgettable stay and experience.

A spokesman for The Hotel Awards Scotland 2019 said: “These awards have just celebrated their 1st year and are well on their way to becoming a stable event in the country’s business calendar.

“The event provided an excellent platform for networking and marketing for all hoteliers present to celebrate each other’s achievements of the hotel sector.”

“Many of the finalists have spent years dedicated to the industry and we are delighted that their efforts have been recognised and celebrated. “We would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support and congratulations to the winners for their huge achievements at the ceremony.”