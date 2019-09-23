Double award nod for Girvan’s Malin Court Hotel

Girvan’s Malin Court has been shortlisted for two gongs at this year’s Hotel Awards Scotland 2019.

The hotel is one of the finalists in the Hotel of the Year and the Country Hotel of the Year categories. Malin Court will find out if they will be crowned winner and take the trophy home at the elegant ceremony, taking place in October.

David Jack, general manager, said: “This is a great honour for Malin Court and is recognition of the hard work by all our staff. We are looking forward to the ceremony next month which should be an excellent occasion.”

Also nominated for an ward are Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae in the Hotel of the Year (South West) category and Maybole’s Blairquhan Castle in the Wedding Hotel of the Year (South West) category.

The awards will acknowledge city hotels that are the perfect fit for business trips or city breaks, romantic hotels that keep the romance in the air, boutique hotels known for their lovely atmosphere, bed and breakfast hotels that combine class and style at the same time and family hotels amongst other that can be the perfect choice for the whole family.

A spokesman for The Hotel Awards Scotland 2019 said: “The awards will provide a platform to thank those who have contributed to making Scotland a great place for visitors and give to the protagonists the exposure they need to expand their business in this competitive sector. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”