Double award nod for Maybole’s Bello Dayz

A Maybole business is in the running for two awards at this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

Bello Dayz has been shortlisted in the Wedding Specialist of the Year category and Wedding Planner of the Year.

Bello Dayz will find out if it will be crowned winner at the elegant ceremony, taking place later this month.

Rose Hall, from Bello Dayz, said: “I can’t believe as a small business we have made it back to the Scottish Wedding Awards. We were nominated last year also but to return and be nominated for two categories, it still feels like a dream.

“We are up against some of Scotland’s top suppliers and to now be recognised also as one of the best in Scotland gives the most indescribable feeling.

“It makes all the long days and hours worth it. Being a small business is no walk in the park, awards like these are recognition for the whole team.

“We take pride in what we do and strive to provide excellence every day.”

She added: “We are keeping everything crossed for a win, not just for our team but our couples who voted for us and got us to where we are today.”

The Scottish Wedding Awards 2020 aim to recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and add the glam in the room or florists that know how to make any wedding flourish.

The black-tie ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 25, at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow, where top specialists and establishments that have gone above and beyond in the sector will gather to celebrate their achievements.