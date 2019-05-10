Enterprising student fund’s first grants

Four talented Ayrshire College students are the first to receive grants from the Ayrshire College Foundation Enterprising Students Fund to help them start up their own business.

The Ayrshire College Foundation provides grants up to £5,000 for students at the college who are interested in developing ideas to start up their own business.

The college is working in partnership with Bridge 2 Business who will provide a full time enterprise programme executive to work with the students to create a business development plan. They can access the support and advice needed at the early stages of planning a business, during regular one to one sessions on campus.

Those who complete the plan to a high standard, go forward to a judging panel, and if successful, will be awarded grant funding.

HNC Business Management student, Aaron Gregory, 20, from Ayr has started a business, Pathogen Merchandising and Fulfilment, selling promotional merchandise for bands worldwide.

Arron said: “The grant is amazing, and means that my business idea can now move from the planning stage, to becoming a reality.

“The opportunities I have been given by coming to college are fantastic, and I am fully embracing all of them. I am passionate about music, enjoy networking, and with the business skills I am learning, I am looking forward to a bright future doing what I love to do.”

HNC Arts and Design student, Sandra Laurenson, impressed the judges with her creative skills, designing personalised free motion embroidery pictures. Scott Haddow has started a business Eleven:Eleven offering a range of entertainment to bars, clubs, hotels and hosting private events across Ayrshire and Glasgow, and Bryan Shaw’s business, called 1815 Media, involves photography and videography.

Tracey Stark, chair of the Ayrshire College Foundation said, “It has been positive and uplifting to see the level of interest from students who want to start their own business. We were impressed with the high standard of entries, the variety of business ideas, and the passion and energy from all these students.”

To find out more go to http://www1.ayrshire.ac.uk/enterprising-student/