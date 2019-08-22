Freeview viewers may need to retune following upgrade

Freeview viewers in Dunure, Girvan and parts of Dailly and Troon may need to retune their TV equipment on September 4 to continue watching some programmes.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by the UK Government, transmitters are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out.

The required changes will begin at local transmitters from 9am and Freeview channels will be subject to disruption until late afternoon.

After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from these who find they are missing channels can retune – satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 8,000 homes are served by the affected transmitters. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.