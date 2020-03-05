Girvan’s William Grant & Sons Deutschland to launch January 2021

This announcement comes as part of the business’ ongoing strategy to get closer to customers and to continue building its world-renowned brands, including Glenfiddich, Tullamore D.E.W., Grant’s and Hendrick’s the William Grant & Sons way.

Markus Kramer has been appointed Managing Director of the operation, which is due to be based out of Hamburg. Markus joins the award-winning distillers with a wealth of experience in the spirits industry, having held senior management roles at Diageo, BORCO, and Bacardi.

Read more: Girvan Academy pupils visit William Grant & Sons

For the past seven years Campari Deutschland has acted as exclusive distributor for the William Grant & Sons portfolio in Germany and as part of this process the two companies have jointly agreed not to renew their distribution agreement, which is due to end in December 2020.

William Grant & Sons’ Regional President, EMEA, Rita Greenwood, commented: “By taking full control of our distribution arrangements, we are investing in our own capabilities to further develop our business in Germany and the exciting opportunities this dynamic market offers. We welcome Markus to the business and look forward to benefitting from his extensive experience as we enter into a new phase of growth.

“Over the last seven years we have enjoyed a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with Campari Deutschland, and I would like to thank the team for their dedication and professionalism over this period.”

Managing Director, William Grant & Sons Deutschland, Markus Kramer, added: “I am delighted to join William Grant & Sons at this exciting time in its 132-year history. I have admired the business for many years, as well as its brilliant portfolio of brands. I am looking forward to working with a talented and growing team to establish William Grant & Sons as a leading premium spirits company and employer of choice within the German market.”

William Grant & Sons will be working closely with Campari throughout 2020 to ensure a smooth transition for its customers and consumers.