Glenapp Castle’s Hebridean Seafari tour wins top accolade

Glenapp Castle’s Hebridean Seafari tour has been named as one of AFAR’s Best Adventure Travel Experiences in the first ever Legend Awards.

The awards honour travel companies and hotels offering adventure experiences in the most spectacular corners of the world.

As well as our own Glennapp Castle, others featured on the list include Orginal travel who offer journeys in the Middle East; Tromsø Lapland who take intimate tour groups to Lavvo in Norway to spend a night under the northern lights and African Travel, Inc. who are focused on curating ethical wildlife experiences and leaving a positive impact on the African community.

Gordon Smith, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “Congratulations to the team at Glenapp Castle on their Hebridean Sea Safari being named as one of AFAR’s Best Adventure Travel Experiences in the first ever Legend Awards.

“As a Five Star Gold Hotel we would expect the highest standard of tour to be on offer and this is highlighted by this coveted accolade.

“It is very pleasing to see an Ayrshire accommodation business offering a unique activity for visitors which will enhance the region’s reputation as a top visitor destination. At VisitScotland we want to champion innovation and promote local areas to ensure that every part of the country experiences the benefits brought by tourism.

“The Hebridean Sea Safari’s critical acclaim comes at a poignant time as we prepare to celebrate the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020. The year will include programme of events and activities which will shine a spotlight on our coasts and waters and is an opportunity for Glenapp and businesses across Ayrshire to showcase their offering to visitors.”