Kirkoswald’s A. D Rattray gives its support to Ayrshire Hospice

Kirkoswald-based A. D. Rattray have chosen the Ayrshire Hospice as their new charity partner.

The business will support a number of fundraising events throughout 2020 beginning with the Ayrshire Hospice Burns Supper on Friday, January 31 at the Brig O’ Doon House Hotel.

Nick White, Managing director said: “A. D. Rattray are delighted to support the Ayrshire Hospice as our principle local charity for 2020.”

“We’re looking forward to sponsoring their Burns Supper in January and toasting a dram to one of Ayrshire’s most famous sons at one of Ayrshire’s biggest Burns Supper events.”

A. D. Rattray, an independent whisky company based in the village of Kirkoswald, have been selecting and bottling Scotch whiskies for over 150 years. Their award-winning malts can be found both in the UK and across the world.

Mary Drummond, assistant fundraising manager at the Ayrshire Hospice added: “We are extremely grateful to the team at A. D. Rattray for choosing to support the Ayrshire Hospice over the next year.

“The funds raised will go directly towards helping us continue to provide specialist palliative care and support to patients and families affected by life-limiting illness. Our charity relies hugely on the kindness and generosity of our community and the support of A. D. Rattray is truly valued.”

If your organisation would be interested in nominating the Ayrshire Hospice as your chosen Corporate Partner or Charity of the Year, the fundraising team would love to hear from you. Please contact Ron Swanson on 01292 288488 or email community@ayrshirehospice.org.