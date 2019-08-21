Less learners passing driving test first time

More than two in five learners passed their driving test first time last year at Ayr test centre.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency shows 44 per cent of would-be motorists passed their practical test on the first attempt there in 2018-19.

This was lower than the average first-time pass rate for centres across Great Britain, 47 per cent.

Learners taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

Of the 417 people successful on the first try in Ayr test centre, six star pupils aced it with zero faults. Overall, the centre conducted 2,036 tests between April 2018 and March this year, with 957 (47%) people passing.

Under government plans, new drivers could be banned from travelling at night as part of proposals to improve road safety.

The rules, announced by the Department for Transport, restrict what motorists can do on the roads months after passing their test.

The move follows statistics showing one in five new drivers are involved in crashes within their first year behind the wheel.

Joshua Harris, director of road safety charity Brake, said; “Young drivers are involved in nearly a fifth of all fatal crashes on our roads, a deeply troubling figure hugely disproportionate to the number of young licence holders. More robust licensing would give them the “necessary tools and knowledge” to drive safely.”