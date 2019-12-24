More new homes are ready for people to move in

More new houses were ready for people to move into in the year to June 2019 compared to the previous 12 months.

A total of 21,403 homes were completed in 2019, a rise of 18 per cent or 3210 more homes than in 2018. This is the highest level since 2008.

The increase in completed homes was seen in both the private sector and housing associations.

Work to build 23,700 new homes was also started in year to June 2019, up 22 per cent on 2018 figures, while nearly 11,000 affordable homes were started in the period to September 2019.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “These figures demonstrate how we are delivering more housing in Scotland. From private to social housing, it is encouraging that both new build starts and completions have increased this year, providing more people with a warm, safe place they can call home.

“The increase points to the strength of Scotland’s new build housing sector.

“We will continue to push towards our ambitious target of delivering 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.”

Of the 21,403 homes completed in the year to June 2019, 16,025 were built by the private sector.

There were 3927 new homes completed for housing associations, and 1451 new homes for local authorities.

Shelter Scotland welcomed the news that the Scottish Government was generally on target to deliver its commitment of 35,000 new social homes during the lifetime of this parliament.

However, Gordon MacRae, assistant director of Shelter Scotland, said: “As no plan is in place for what happens next, we face a cliff-edge post-2021 with the prospect that the progress made is squandered and the capacity Scotland will have built to deliver new social homes – such as skills and resources – will once more be under threat of withering on the vine.”