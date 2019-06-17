Prestwick Airport is put up for sale

Glasgow Prestwick Airport is being advertised for sale as the Scottish Government looks to return it to the private sector.

The airport was taken into public ownership in November 2013 to safeguard jobs and protect a strategic asset.

But speaking this week Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Michael Matheson said: “We have been clear that it is our intention to return the business to the private sector when the time is right.

“Good progress continues to be made to increase revenue.

“In light of that, the airport will shortly place an advert in the Official Journal of the European Union.”

A statement issued by leader of South Ayrshire Council Douglas Campbell and depute leader Brian McGinley read: “The move to return the airport to the private sector reflects the positive changes that we’ve seen over the last six years and is testament to the huge amount of effort that has been put in by everyone involved.

“Prestwick is on track to become the go-to destination for the aerospace and space industries and we have confirmation of £250 million Ayrshire Growth Deal funding and a commitment from the Scottish and UK Governments as well as the three Ayrshire councils to deliver a fantastic range of exciting projects, including a spaceport and innovation centre.

“It is our hope that the return of Prestwick Airport to the private sector will support our ambitions for the airport and the aerospace and space industries – bringing increased jobs, investment and prosperity.”