Rail fare rise is simply a rip-off

South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth has hit out at the rip-off rail fare rise that will hit passengers across Ayrshire.

Peak fares will increase by 3.2 per cent in January, mirroring the retail price index (RPI) rate of inflation.

All regulated fares in England and Wales are set to go up in line with this rate.

However, the rise in off-peak fares north of the border will be held at 2.2 per cent, as the Scottish Government has pledged to cap them at one per cent below inflation.

A season ticket fare between Ayr and Glasgow will rise by £70 to £2602, while season ticket fares between Kilmarnock and Glasgow will increase by £48 to £1796.

Mr Smyth thinks it is unfair that passengers across Ayrshire are burdened with these rip-off rail fares when passengers are constantly facing delays, cancellations and overcrowding.

He said, “These rail fare rises are unwanted, unwelcome and unnecessary. It is simply unfair that commuters across Ayrshire are being burdened with these rip-off rail fares for less than satisfactory services.

“The cost of rail fares being paid by passengers is simply unacceptable with passengers commuting between Ayr and Glasgow are facing a season ticket rise of £70 and passengers between Kilmarnock and Glasgow face a rise of £48.

Scottish Labour is clear. It’s high time working people stopped having to pay such excessive fares to simply line the pockets of private companies.

“Only Labour is fighting for a publicly owned railway which will serve the many, not just the few.”