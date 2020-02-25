Rainbow Room International turn 40 in style

Celebrating their 40th year in the hairdressing industry, Scotland’s largest salon group, Rainbow Room International came together for their Annual Congress at the luxurious Airth Castle Hotel and Spa.

Team members from Rainbow Room International’s twelve hair and beauty salons – which inlcudes a branch in Ayr – arrived for a day of inspirational presentations, hair shows and an awards ceremony packed with recognition and rewards.

Alan Stewart, owner and founder or Rainbow Room International opened the day and welcomed everyone to the congress, congratulating all team members for their hard work and dedication as they reached their 40th Anniversary.

Alan spoke about Rainbow Room International’s vision for client retention and what all the salon teams can do to ensure their clients become lifelong clients. Alan then introduced AJC93 PR to the stage who shared coverage statistics and digital video overview of the great exposure

Rainbow Room International received last year.

Alan then introduced coach Alan Austin-Smith, who presented excerpts from The Fantastic Hairdresser. Alan’s theme was ‘Change’, and how life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change – providing some inspiring advice to the Rainbow Room International salons indicating that their passion is key and has played a huge part to get them to where they are today in the business.

After a motivational presentation from Alan Austin-Smith they then moved on to the creative section of the afternoon, and Lesley Jennison, Global Colour Ambassador for Schwarzkopf Professional took to the stage where she showcased on-trend models and talked about catwalk trends and bringing them into the salon and how colour is so important in order to complete a look and how it can be bespoke to each client.

With inspirational looks from Lesley Jennison, Rainbow Room International Artistic Directors and Schwarzkopf Professional UK Ambassadors joined the stage where they styled two models live on stage, Dylan’s models colour was inspired by Billie Eilish who is one if not the most exciting performers of the year and after resesarching how many hair colours she has had over the past few years shows salons just how often and more popular hair colour trends are becoming.

Suzie also presented models from their 40th Anniversary collection called ‘Ruby’ which was created entirely to celebrate the business being a part of the hairdressing industry for 40 years. Suzie and Dylan where joined on stage with Rainbow Room International Artistic Team members who also showcased beautiful colour and upturned bobs to sit alongside the current colour trends as seen at Fashion Week.

All models then took to the catwalk showcasing their finished looks, it was a truly inspirational day for all the salons.

In the evening the teams and invited guests came together for the RRI Congress Awards.

The awards included Assistant of the Year and Fantastic Hairdresser of the Year through to the sought after Salon Team of the Year award. This year the Salon of the Year Award went to the team at Great Western Road, as well as Diana Carson from the Uddingston salon picking up three awards on the night.

Great Western Road Directors, John and Jo Parker were joined on-stage by their entire salon team to collect the prestigious award from company directors, Alan and Linda Stewart, and were overjoyed, thanking Alan, Linda and the judges for recognising the

teams hard work throughout the year.

With the awards over and everyone happy, it was time for the party to begin with the team dancing the night away.

A delighted Alan and Linda Stewart said: “We’d like to thank each and every one of you for a successful year and your passion and dedication to Rainbow Room. Everyone is special and has the abilitiy to constantly improve and develop and is why we have been a part of the hairdressing industry for 40 years. Here’s to another fantastic year for the Rainbow Room International brand.”