The future of Ballantrae’s King’s Arms is in your hands

A community in South Ayrshire is being asked to take part in a consultation to decide the future of the last pub in the village.

The King’s Arms in Ballantrae has been a feature of village life since the mid-1700s.

Now that the current owners are looking to sell, the Ballantrae Trust is seeking funding to buy it and turn it into a community-run facility.

Andy McAlpine, chairman of the Trust, said: “We’re really keen that the King’s Arms continues to be a part of life in Ballantrae.

“Part of the process is finding out what members of the community want to use the building for.

“As well as a pub and hotel, it could offer a meeting space with high speed broadband, training opportunities for young people or even a takeaway.”

Ballantrae residents are being asked to complete a questionnaire, either in hard copy form or online. The deadline date is November 17.

The results will be shared with funders as evidence of the community’s support and to show what ideas residents have for the future of the building.

Andy believes that the future is bright for the King’s Arms and the village as a whole.

He added: “Ballantrae is a great place to live, work and visit and we want to keep it that way.

“Support from the community plays a major part in taking forward Trust projects like the King’s Arms and we hope as many people as possible let us know what they think.”

Hard copies of the questionnaire can be requested by emailing ballantraetrust@gmail.com and the online version can be found here