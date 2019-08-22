Toilet block in Maidens harbour to become bar and bistro

An old toilet block on the scenic Maidens harbour will be converted into a bar and bistro.

Joint owners Rosemary Robertson and Peter Childe plan to open a new venue called Ropes after South Ayrshire Council licensing board granted them permission to sell alcohol.

Ms Robertson told the board the venue would open from 11am-11.45pm, offering Tapas, outdoor seating and be dementia friendly, as well as providing public toilets.

She pointed out how the building was a target for vandals and the new business will help regeneration, adding that the “community is at the heart” of the venture.

Music, live performances, dance facilities, televised sport and outdoor drinking will also be on offer.

Objections included concerns about noise, policing and dangers of people being intoxicated in the harbour area.

Objector Tony Roper initially thought the new business would be a cafe.

He said: “As the nearest neighbour we are deeply concerned about how it has gone from a cafe to a pub.”

Mr Roper expressed concerns about lack of parking, deliveries and questioned whether vehicles would park on double yellow lines.

He also pointed out how it could be a risk if intoxicated people wander down into the harbour, and stated stated the neighbouring cottages were 160-years-old.

Mr Roper added: “The decision made here will be forever. It could affect the area and make it a worse place.”

Ms Robertson said the concept was always a cafe bar, and noise will drift out across the bay in the opposite direction of the neighbouring cottages.

Mr Childe added the cafe had a lot of community backing.

Councillors left to discuss the application in private, and on returning granted the licence.

Sarah Hilley - Local Democracy Reporting Service