We hae Meat’s new healthy kids range

The Dailly farm business We Hae Meat has secured an exclusive deal with Asda to stock its new kids beef tractor-shaped sausage range across 52 Scottish stores.

Retailing at £2, the kids sliced sausage are the first beef variety presented in a fun tractor shape making them quick to prepare and cook.

The deal is the Ayrshire family butcher’s first venture into developing a range of healthier sausage products for kids following recent investment in new equipment and manufacturing process at the Cairnhill Farm.

Developed with the support of food technicians and nutritionists, the new sausage contains 50% less fat and salt per 100g than every other Scottish kids sausage product. Its added vegetable fibre will provide 5-11 years olds with a fifth of their daily recommended intake and 52% of their recommended protein intake.

We Hae Meat hope this new kids line will result in a total of over 150,000 beef sausage slices selling in Asda stores over the first year.

The Ayrshire-based family butcher has had a strong presence in Asda for the last 12 years, with 10 products available in Asda stores across the chilled, ready meal and pie categories.

Director of We Hae Meat, Carlyn Paton, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity to launch our brand-new kids sausage range in Asda stores across the country. We’ve three children ourselves, so our priority was to create a product which delivers on nutritional value as well as taste.

“The new deal marks the start of We Hae Meat’s expansion into the kid’s sausage market, helping us to meet the growing demand for high quality and convenient meat products, which have the right balance for health and well-being for children.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to be the first of the major retailers to offer We Hae Meat’s new kids sliced sausage range across our Scottish stores. The range offers a premium quality meat product which is already proving popular with our customers.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, Jeane Freeman, commented: “Every parent wants to give their child tasty healthy food and that isn’t always easy. We Hae Meat understand that and their innovative new range which reduces calories, fats, and salt, will be a welcome offering of choice to families right across the country.”