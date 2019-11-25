We hae meat’s skinny sausages are on the menu in Asda stores

A top family butchery businesses in Girvan has been awarded a new contract to supply its speciality breakfast ranges to Asda’s Scottish stores.

We hae meat secured listings for a range of new products which reflect changing consumer trends and demand for ‘healthier’ and meat-free alternatives.

We hae meat, which is famous for its best-selling square steak sausage, will supply two new products under its reduced-fat range – the Skinny Slice and the Skinny Breakfast Pack.

Based on its traditional recipe, the products contain up to 75 per cent less fat and 45 per cent fewer calories than the standard ranges.

The company, which has been a supplier to Asda since 2007 is committed to innovation and has invested significantly in new product development to bring a fresh, healthier twist to its best loved lines.

Carlyn Paton, director of We hae meat said: “Our focus on NPD has ensured our ‘Skinny’ range reflects the ever-popular recipe used in our premium square sausage, maintaining the same high quality and flavour combination – but with a major reduction in fat and calories.

“We aim to offer customers a healthier option without compromising on taste.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland added: “We remain committed to supporting speciality suppliers such as these, and to ensuring our customers have access to the full range of breakfast options – without comprising in taste, quality or price.”

Also new to the breakfast market are the Simon Howie Vegan ranges which are anticipated to be worth £400,000 per year in sales.

The family run butchery business, which is based in Dunning has responded to the growing movement towards meat alternatives by developing a vegan range to complement its award-winning bacon, sausage and haggis offering.

The new Skinny breakfast products will be available at over 30 Asda stores across Scotland.