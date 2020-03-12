Win for Robert Burns Birthplace Museum at Scottish Thistle Awards

The spotlight shone on the individuals and businesses working across Scotland’s tourism industry last week at the National Final of the Scottish Thistle Awards.

Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway was named Best Heritage Tourism Experience at the prestigious event, which welcomed 470 guests to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre to see 18 individuals, businesses and events honoured for their contribution to the tourism sector.

The award, which is sponsored by Historic Environment Scotland, celebrates Scotland’s rich and vibrant heritage and those who bring it to life. Robert Burns Birthplace Museum encompasses 5 interlinked sites, the newest of which opened in 2010 and the oldest, Burns Cottage, where Burns was born.

They seek to connect their visitors with this landscape to discover the spaces and stories that inspired him. The Scots language as used by Burns in his daily life and poetry is brought to life, engaging visitors and developing their understanding. Judges praised the museum for using visitor feedback to shape the experience, as well as the focus on inclusion and accessibility.

On receiving the award Caroline Smith, Operations Manager, said: “Everyone involved in the Museum strives to create a unique experience for our visitors and share the heritage of Burns: Scots Language and culture. Winning this award in such strong competition is a fantastic recognition, encouraging us to continue to deliver the best possible experience for all our visitors.”

VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director Gordon Smith said: “Congratulations to Robert Burns Birthplace Museum on winning the national Scottish Thistle Award for Best Heritage Tourism Experience. This is a fantastic achievement for the museum which works tirelessly to bring the life and work of Robert Burns to life and reach new audiences.

“The Scottish Thistle Awards give businesses and individuals working within tourism in Scotland the opportunity to earn the recognition and appreciation they deserve from their own industry peers.

“The impact of tourism goes far beyond the holiday experience. It is vital to the Scottish economy, reaching every corner of the country, creating jobs and bringing economic and social change.”

The 2019/20 Scottish Thistle Awards, in association with Fishers, rewards hotels, restaurants, B&Bs, visitor attractions, business and consumer events, and individuals going above and beyond to create a destination and visitor experience worth talking about amongst our valuable tourism industry.

Comedian Craig Hill co-hosted the evening with Heart Radio presenter and former Miss Scotland, Jennifer Reoch. Entertainment was provided by young musician Callum Beattie.

Rebecca Brooks, chair of the Scottish Thistle Awards Industry Panel and VisitScotland Board member, said: “The Scottish Thistle Awards help shine the spotlight on individuals and businesses going above and beyond to create a destination and visitor experience worth talking about amongst our valuable tourism industry.

“On behalf of the industry panel, I would like to extend a huge congratulations to all of the national winners of the 2019/20 Scottish Thistle Awards. These awards are firmly established within the tourism industry in Scotland and these winners should feel very proud to join the prestigious roll of honour that celebrates innovation, success and excellence in the Scottish hospitality and tourism sector.”